China issues commemorative banknotes for Beijing Winter Olympics

Ecns.cn) 08:55, December 22, 2021

A buyer shows commemorative banknotes in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 21, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)

China's central bank issued a set of commemorative banknotes for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Tuesday. The set, including a polymer note and a paper note, features a figure skater and a freestyle skiing athlete, respectively.

