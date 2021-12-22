Home>>
China issues commemorative banknotes for Beijing Winter Olympics
(Ecns.cn) 08:55, December 22, 2021
A buyer shows commemorative banknotes in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 21, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)
China's central bank issued a set of commemorative banknotes for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Tuesday. The set, including a polymer note and a paper note, features a figure skater and a freestyle skiing athlete, respectively.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Beijing 2022 photo exhibition held in Sydney
- Winter Olympics trivia: How long does it take to travel from Beijing to Zhangjiakou to watch a match?
- Retirees form hockey team to welcome Winter Olympics
- Winter Olympics trivia: Is there an athlete that has won gold medal at both Summer and Winter Olympics?
- 12 competition venues for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.