Beijing 2022 photo exhibition held in Sydney

Xinhua) 08:42, December 22, 2021

Phillipa Harrison (C), managing director of Tourism Australia, visits Beijing 2022 &Winter Travel around China Photography Exhibition at China Cultural Centre in Sydney, Australia, Dec. 21, 2021. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

