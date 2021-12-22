Home>>
Beijing 2022 photo exhibition held in Sydney
(Xinhua) 08:42, December 22, 2021
Phillipa Harrison (C), managing director of Tourism Australia, visits Beijing 2022 &Winter Travel around China Photography Exhibition at China Cultural Centre in Sydney, Australia, Dec. 21, 2021. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Winter Olympics trivia: How long does it take to travel from Beijing to Zhangjiakou to watch a match?
- Retirees form hockey team to welcome Winter Olympics
- Winter Olympics trivia: Is there an athlete that has won gold medal at both Summer and Winter Olympics?
- 12 competition venues for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
- Yanqing's competition venues for Beijing 2022 fully covered with 5G
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.