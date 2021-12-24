Home>>
Power supply team trained to serve Winter Olympic alpine skiing
(Ecns.cn) 15:02, December 24, 2021
Members of an operation and maintenance team for alpine skiing train at the National Alpine Ski Center, Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 23, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)
A team of downhill skiers was gathered to guarantee power supply for the Winter Olympics in the Yanqing competition area in northwest Beijing.
