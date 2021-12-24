Dental clinics ready at Beijing 2022 ice hockey venues

Xinhua) 08:40, December 24, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- As the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games draws closer, dental clinics have been installed at Wukesong Sports Center and National Indoor Stadium, both of which will host ice hockey competitions during the Games.

Fan Qing, a medical manager at Wukesong Sports Center, said that dental injuries are not uncommon among ice hockey players, making on-site dental services a necessity.

"Basic treatment related to athletes' teeth can be conducted in a timely manner at the clinics that are 35 meters away from hockey rinks, and equipment for CT dental scans is available at the venues as well," Fan said.

He added that players with severe dental injuries will be rushed to designated hospitals for surgery.

"The medical services have met the standards set by the International Olympic Committee and the International Ice Hockey Federation," Fan noted.

