Beijing 2022 highlights Playbook for safety of every part of Games

December 24, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- Beijing 2022 vice president and secretary general Han Zirong and other officials explained the highlights of the Beijing 2022 Playbook, stressing that all the measures are for the safety of all the Olympic-related personnel of the Olympics Games and Paralympic Games.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and Beijing 2022 Organizing Committee jointly published the second edition of the Beijing 2022 Playbook which outlines COVID-19 countermeasures for the Games earlier this month.

"Vaccine is a key measure to reduce the risk of virus spreading and to ensure the safety of the Games," said Han at a press conference of China's State Council Information Office on Thursday. "We strongly suggest that all the Olympic-related participants take booster shots for the COVID-19 vaccine."

The latest updates of the Playbook include the information requested directly by stakeholders and from feedback received during various briefings held since October, with additional information about vaccinations; customs entry requirements; flight booking; pre-departure testing; the pre-Games period; the closed-loop system; accommodation; transport; food and beverage; screening testing; health monitoring; close contact management; and the period between the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

"We hope that all of the participants can understand the importance of the Playbook and follow the rules," Han said.

According to Han, flexibility is necessary due to the changing COVID-19 situation all around the world.

"Keeping flexible is important of us to face the challenge of COVID-19," said Han.

Beijing and Zhangjiakou held a series of test events during the last couple of months. The anti-virus measures went smoothly and effectively during those events.

"According to the Playbook, close contacts are eligible for training and competition, and close contacts have performed well enough to get a gold medal," Han said.

"For what we have experienced during the test events, I believe the first version of the Playbook turns out to be effective."

For the safety of the Olympic-related personnel and the city, a special "closed-loop" system will be implemented. The closed-loop system allows fully vaccinated Olympic-related personnel to enter China without undergoing a compulsory 21-day quarantine.

"We keep paying attention to the potential influence of Games, especially on the cities," said Huang Chun, deputy director general of the Pandemic Prevention and Control Office at the Beijing 2022 Organizing Committee.

"We will do our best to strictly follow the 'closed-loop' policy."

Han feels confident about the preparation work of the Games.

"It's only 43 days to go from the opening of the Games, and we are confident to stage a simple, safe and splendid Games to the world," Han said.

