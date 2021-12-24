Home>>
China's Guizhou sees foreign trade rise 18.5 pct
(Xinhua) 17:03, December 24, 2021
GUIYANG, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Guizhou Province saw its foreign trade volume rise 18.5 percent year on year to nearly 57 billion yuan (about 8.9 billion U.S. dollars) in the first 11 months of the year, Guiyang customs said.
Exports amounted to about 43 billion yuan while imports totaled 14 billion yuan, according to the customs.
The provincial capital of Guiyang saw its foreign trade volume rise 15.2 percent to about 45.2 billion yuan, accounting for 79.3 percent of the province's total during the period.
