Strawberry industry in SW China's Guizhou brings wealth to local people
(People's Daily Online) 14:34, December 23, 2021
|Children pick strawberries in a strawberry picking and sightseeing garden in Huaxi district of Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province on Dec. 18, 2021. (People’s Daily Online/Xu Min)
Citizens came to pick strawberries in a strawberry picking and sightseeing garden in Huaxi district of Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province on Dec. 18, 2021. As a distinctive agricultural product in Huaxi district, the strawberries there have been cultivated for nearly 40 years already.
At present, the planting area for strawberries has reached over 3,000 mu (around 200 hectares). The total output is expected to reach 4,500 tonnes valued at 250 million yuan (about $39.25 million). The industry has provided more than 1,100 jobs for local people, creating a total income of nearly 20 million yuan (about $3.14 million).
