Home>>
Naval aviation aircraft receive seasonal maintenance
(China Military Online) 10:24, December 28, 2021
Maintenance men assigned to an aviation division with the PLA Navy perform inspections on an anti-submarine patrol aircraft in the hangar in late December. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Dingyi)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.