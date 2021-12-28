Languages

Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Naval aviation aircraft receive seasonal maintenance

(China Military Online) 10:24, December 28, 2021

Maintenance men assigned to an aviation division with the PLA Navy perform inspections on an anti-submarine patrol aircraft in the hangar in late December. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Dingyi)


