Ship-borne helicopters fly above sea

China Military Online) 11:07, December 27, 2021

Ship-borne helicopters attached to a naval aviation regiment under the PLA Eastern Theater Command fly over the islands during a flight training mission on December 8, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Hengjiang)

