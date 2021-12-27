Home>>
Ship-borne helicopters fly above sea
(China Military Online) 11:07, December 27, 2021
Ship-borne helicopters attached to a naval aviation regiment under the PLA Eastern Theater Command fly over the islands during a flight training mission on December 8, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Hengjiang)
