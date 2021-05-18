Video: We Are China

Navy vessels perform replenishment-at-sea training

China Military Online) 13:19, May 18, 2021

Vessels attached to a naval base under the PLA Southern Theater Command perform underway astern replenishment during a replenishment-at-sea training exercise in mid-April, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xue Chengqing)

