Navy vessels perform replenishment-at-sea training
(China Military Online) 13:19, May 18, 2021
Vessels attached to a naval base under the PLA Southern Theater Command perform underway astern replenishment during a replenishment-at-sea training exercise in mid-April, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xue Chengqing)
