Navy vessels conduct actual combat training

China Military Online) 15:45, May 24, 2021

Vessels attached to a naval landing ship flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command change the formation pattern during acombattraining exercise inlate April, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by GuYagen)

Vessels attached to a naval landing ship flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Commandperform simulated underway astern replenishment during a combat training exercise in late April, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Jinyu)

Vessels attached to a naval landing ship flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command conduct coordination training during an actual combat training exercise in late April, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by GuYagen)

A Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) attached to a naval landing ship flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command approaches the well deck of the amphibious dock landing ship during a combat training exercise in late April, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Jinyu)

Soldiers assigned toa naval landing ship flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command lay a smokescreen during a combat training exercise in late April, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Jinyu)

Soldiers assigned to a naval landing ship flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Commandoperate the equipment during a combat training exercise in late April, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Jinyu)

