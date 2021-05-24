Navy vessels conduct actual combat training
Vessels attached to a naval landing ship flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command change the formation pattern during acombattraining exercise inlate April, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by GuYagen)
Vessels attached to a naval landing ship flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Commandperform simulated underway astern replenishment during a combat training exercise in late April, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Jinyu)
Vessels attached to a naval landing ship flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command conduct coordination training during an actual combat training exercise in late April, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by GuYagen)
A Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) attached to a naval landing ship flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command approaches the well deck of the amphibious dock landing ship during a combat training exercise in late April, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Jinyu)
Soldiers assigned toa naval landing ship flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command lay a smokescreen during a combat training exercise in late April, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Jinyu)
Soldiers assigned to a naval landing ship flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Commandoperate the equipment during a combat training exercise in late April, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Jinyu)
