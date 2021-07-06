Kazakh girl in Xinjiang realizes dream of joining navy

People's Daily Online) 15:44, July 06, 2021

Jadera Habil was a steering soldier aboard China's first-ever aircraft carrier, the Liaoning. Born into an ethnic Kazakh family in Altay prefecture, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Habil had never seen the sea when she was young.

It wasn't until her sophomore year that she got her wish to join the navy when the Chinese navy recruited female soldiers in colleges in Xinjiang. Over the past five years, she has learned how to sail a battleship and collected plenty of honors and memories.

In December 2020, Habil retired from the Army and returned to Altay, hoping to make contributions to her beloved hometown.

