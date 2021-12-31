Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway marks 2-year anniv. in winter Olympic aura

Ecns.cn) 16:23, December 31, 2021

Staff of G8811 high speed train greet passengers at Beijing North Railway Station in Beijing, Dec. 30, 2021. (China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

A two-year anniversary of the opening of the Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway was held Thursday at the Beijing North Railway Station.

Connecting Beijing and Zhangjiakou in north China's Hebei Province, the high-speed railway provides direct link to Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, with a total of more than 13.8 million passenger trips recorded since it went into service.

As the world's first high-speed railway with automatic driving capabilities, the railway can significantly improve transportation efficiency and will offer exclusive access for athletes and all Olympic personnel during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

