Old Summer Palace to host ice and snow festival for Beijing 2022

Staff members prepare sleds on a frozen lake at Yuanmingyuan Park in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 30, 2021. The Old Summer Palace, or Yuanmingyuan, announced on Thursday that it will hold a ice and snow festival which opens around New Year's day in 2022 and lasts until February to welcome the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- The Old Summer Palace, or Yuanmingyuan, announced on Thursday that it will hold a ice and snow festival which opens around New Year's day in 2022 and lasts until February to welcome the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

During the festival, visitors can enjoy skating on skates or sleds on a 20,000-square-meter ice rink and having fun sliding down from the six-meter ice slide.

For snow lovers, a snow field that covers an area of about 4,000 square meters will be a wonderland of ski circles and tank-shaped electric snow karts.

According to the Old Summer Palace, during the festival, the ticket price to the park remains unchanged. Visitors can enter the ice rink for free and an extra 40 yuan per person is charged to enter the snow field. Equipment rental fees are charged separately.

