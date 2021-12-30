First batch of volunteers participate in training program ahead of Winter Olympic Games

Xinhua) 16:26, December 30, 2021

Volunteer Taechinee Prasnakorn (front L) from Thailand and other foreign volunteers from University of Science and Technology Beijing take selfies at Wukesong Sports Center in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 30, 2021. The first batch of volunteers entered Wukesong Sports Center to participate in a training program ahead of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. The training program aims to help volunteers get familiar with all kinds of regularities of the venue operation team and the flows and positions of different areas in the venue. All 660 volunteers of Wukesong Sports Center divided in 6 batches will complete the training program before Jan. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

