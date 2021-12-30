Home>>
Olympic flame for Beijing 2022 Winter Games on display
(Ecns.cn) 13:31, December 30, 2021
The Olympic flame for Beijing 2022 Winter Games is presented by staff at Beijing Expo Park, Dec 29, 2021. (China News Service/Han Haidan)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Saudi Arabia Sports Minister wishes Beijing Winter Olympics a complete success
- Russian official opposes so-called "diplomatic boycott" of Beijing Olympics
- Winter Olympics trivia: What kinds of robots will serve the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics?
- Participants test at biathlon international training week
- Feature: 49-year-old Pechstein faces crowning of her career at Beijing 2022
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.