Participants test at biathlon international training week

Xinhua) 09:00, December 29, 2021

Participants conduct test on the track during the biathlon international training week at the National Biathlon Center in Zhangjiakou competition zone of the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)