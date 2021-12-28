Second version of Beijing 2022 Playbooks published

A second edition of the Beijing 2022 Playbooks was recently published by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (Beijing 2022), which sets principles of COVID-19 prevention for all parties joining the sports event.

Officials of Zhangjiakou Administration for Market Regulation, north China’s Hebei province check the food in a restaurant in the Zhangjiakou competition zone for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, Dec. 22, 2021. (People’s Daily Online/Wu Diansen)

Han Zirong, vice president and secretary general of the Beijing 2022 and other relevant officials briefed the media on the latest pandemic control policy at a recent press conference held by the State Council Information Office.

Han noted that the global spread of COVID-19, especially the Omicron and other variants of the virus, has brought huge uncertainties to the world. It will be very possible that COVID-19 cases may appear during the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games as a large amount of personnel flock to China from different countries and regions, she warned.

The playbooks are designed to ensure normal operation of the games, and conform to the COVID-19 control principles of China, Han said.

According to relevant principles in the playbooks, except a few athletes and officials that are granted medical exemptions, it will be mandatory for the others to be fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to departure for China, in order to be allowed in the closed-loop management without quarantine.

Han encouraged all participants to get a booster shot given the current complexity of the pandemic around the world. Besides, nucleic acid test is required on a daily basis for participants under closed-loop management and Chinese service staff directly facing foreigners.

All participants will reside in the Olympic and Paralympic Villages, or Beijing 2022-contracted hotels. They will be allowed to move only between places in the closed loop using dedicated vehicles. Any contact with the general public or anyone outside of the closed loop is prohibited.

Huang Chun, deputy director general of the Pandemic Prevention and Control Office of the Beijing 2022, introduced that the organization has set up sampling sites for COVID-19 screening tests at the Olympic and Paralympic Villages, Beijing 2022-contracted hotels, as well as other accommodations and some of the venues. All sample collection sites will operate from 6:00 to 23:00.

According to him, asymptomatic infectors will be asked to stay in an isolation facility, while symptomatic ones must be sent to designated hospitals for treatment. They will be discharged from isolation in accordance with the discharge guidelines.

Officials of Zhangjiakou Administration for Market Regulation, north China’s Hebei province check the equipment in Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, Dec. 22, 2021. Freestyle skiing and snowboarding competitions will take place in the park during the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. (People’s Daily Online/Wu Diansen)

Li Ang, deputy head and spokesperson of the Beijing Municipal Health Commission, said injured participants will be divided into five categories: confirmed and suspicious COVID-19 cases, fever cases within the closed loop, other injuries within the closed loop, fever cases outside of the closed loop, and other injuries outside of the closed loop. They will be received by 18 designated hospitals to avoid cross infection.

Comprehensive clinics have been built in the Olympic and Paralympic Villages in Beijing and Yanqing, which include emergency, rehabilitation, image, traditional Chinese medicine, dental and other 13 departments. After the games start, the emergency department of the two clinics will be running 24 hours each day, and the other departments 16 hours.

Han said all preparation work for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games has been completed, and the Beijing 2022 will keep following the pandemic situation, respect experts’ opinions, maintain close communication with the IOC and the IPC, and keep the control measures flexible.

A landmark installation called “Ring of Winter Olympics” is being tested in the Beijing Olympic Winter Park, Dec. 22, 2021. (People’s Daily Online/Chen Xiaogen)

“It is hoped that participants can understand the importance of the control measures in the playbooks and strictly obey the rules. We have the confidence and resolution to make the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games simple, safe and wonderful under the strong support of the Chinese people and the international society,” Han noted.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)