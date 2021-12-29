Winter Olympics trivia: What kinds of robots will serve the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics?

People's Daily Online) 14:06, December 29, 2021

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games will use robots as part of its epidemic prevention and control measures, with robotic services set to be made available in nine different scenarios, including in accommodation, award presentation ceremonies, mobile vending, the delivery of goods and food items, the delivery of room services, the transport of medical equipment, providing guide and translation services, and patrol services, among other services.

Anti-epidemic robots

The anti-epidemic robot is a smart terminal that will be placed at the entranceways of competition areas. After scanning staff members' QR codes, the checkpoint will send the health, vaccination and travel records of the staff members to the terminal. It takes only two seconds for a staff member to pass through the checkpoint.

Temperature measuring robots

The temperature measuring robot can approach people and take their body temperatures. When it detects an abnormal body temperature, the robot will tell the person about this status and then report the situation to epidemic prevention and control staff members.

Disinfection robots

The atomization disinfection robot can sterilize an area of 36 square meters in one minute. An ultraviolet disinfection robot will also be adopted for use to sterilize the competition areas.

Logistics robots

The logistics robot will be used to deliver the score reports of the athletes during the competitions. Powered by laser and visual sensing technologies, it is able to flexibly avoid any obstacles.

Another logistics robot that works outdoors can carry 30 to 300 kg of goods. After a staff member places goods on top of the robot, it will deliver the goods to a final destination and directly unload them.

Smart restaurant

The smart restaurant in the Main Media Center for Beijing 2022 is located inside the China National Convention Center Phase II. It will provide catering services around the clock to reporters from around the world. The robots inside the smart restaurant can cook cuisines, as well as making hamburgers, ice cream, coffee, and cocktails. The food and drinks, after being made ready to order, will then be delivered to the dining tables through an installed transfer system.

Award presentation robots

In April, the award presentation robots made their first debut during test events held at the National Speed Skating Oval.

