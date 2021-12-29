Home>>
Awarding ceremony stage at Zhangjiakou competition zone
(Xinhua) 08:46, December 29, 2021
Aerial photo taken on Dec. 28, 2021 shows the stage for the awarding ceremony at Zhangjiakou competition zone of the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
