Workers finish main snow sculpture featuring Beijing 2022 mascots in Harbin

Xinhua) 08:50, December 29, 2021

Workers finish the main snow sculpture featuring Beijing 2022 mascots at the 34th Harbin Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Exposition in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 27, 2021. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

