Saudi Arabia Sports Minister wishes Beijing Winter Olympics a complete success

Xinhua) 10:19, December 30, 2021

RIYADH, Dec.29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chen Weiqing met with Saudi Sports Minister and Saudi Olympic Committee Chairman, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki on Wednesday, exchanging views on sports cooperation between two countries, especially in the Beijing Winter Olympics and Hangzhou Asian Games.

Abdulaziz said that China is a big country with a strong sports presence and has rich experience in hosting large-scale international sports events.

Saudi Arabia supports China in hosting the Beijing Winter Olympics and wishes the Beijing Winter Olympics a complete success, he added.

"Saudi Arabia will send athletes to participate in the Beijing Winter Olympics for the first time, and we are so proud of that," Abdulaziz said.

During the meeting, Chen expressed that China has the confidence and ability to overcome the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic to present for the world a simple, safe and splendid Winter Games.

"We hope our two countries can work together to promote the Olympic Movement in the future," Chen said.

