Russian official opposes so-called "diplomatic boycott" of Beijing Olympics
(Xinhua) 08:36, December 30, 2021
MOSCOW, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko has rejected the "diplomatic boycott" of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics by certain countries, according to the TASS news agency.
There is a lack of broad support for the so-called boycott, Chernyshenko, who oversees sports, culture and tourism in the Russian government, stressed on Tuesday.
Russian senior officials have repeatedly voiced firm support for the sporting event.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he looks forward to his upcoming visit to China and attending the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics.
