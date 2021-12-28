Giant panda Xiao Liwu plays in snow at Sichuan

Ecns.cn) 14:31, December 28, 2021

Giant panda Xiao Liwu, or “Little Gift”, enjoy itself outside the panda hall after snow at Jiuzhaigou County of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec 26, 2021. (Photo by He Shengshan)

After years at the San Diego Zoo in the U.S., Xiao Liwu with his mom, giant panda Bai Yun, returned to China in May, 2019.

