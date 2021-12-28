Home>>
Giant panda Xiao Liwu plays in snow at Sichuan
(Ecns.cn) 14:31, December 28, 2021
Giant panda Xiao Liwu, or “Little Gift”, enjoy itself outside the panda hall after snow at Jiuzhaigou County of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec 26, 2021. (Photo by He Shengshan)
After years at the San Diego Zoo in the U.S., Xiao Liwu with his mom, giant panda Bai Yun, returned to China in May, 2019.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.