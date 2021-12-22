Chongqing Zoo holds naming ceremony for giant panda twins

Xinhua) 09:25, December 22, 2021

The giant panda twins "Xingxing" and "Chenchen" are seen at Chongqing Zoo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Dec. 21, 2021. Chongqing Zoo held a naming ceremony for giant panda twins "Qizhen" and "Qibao", as well as "Xingxing" and "Chenchen" on Wednesday. Brother and sister panda twins "Qizhen" and "Qibao" were born in the zoo on Sept. 13, whose names together mean "precious babies." The other pair of panda twins, born on June 10, were named "Xingxing" and "Chenchen". (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

