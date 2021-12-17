Expanded panda base in China's Chengdu to greet visitors

Xinhua) 08:50, December 17, 2021

Two giant pandas are pictured at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding during a theme event marking International Panda Day in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

CHENGDU, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- The second phase of a giant panda base in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu will open on New Year's Day of 2022 in efforts to improve the bear's living conditions, local authorities said Thursday.

The Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding has expanded from 69 hectares to 238 hectares, creating more panda-friendly pavilions and a better visiting experience for tourists, according to the project constructor.

The panda pavilions can regulate temperature and humidity, and feature a dry-ground design, which is more suitable for giant panda activities, said He Xin, senior engineer with Chengdu Architectural Design &Research Institute Co., Ltd.

He said the second phase of the panda base would also offer a more immersive experience for tourists, such as panda-themed art exhibitions and virtual reality films.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)