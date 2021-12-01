Home>>
Giant panda Xiao Liwu plays in snow in SW China's Sichuan
(Ecns.cn) 10:45, December 01, 2021
Xiao Liwu, a giant panda from China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda, plays in the snow at Jiuzhaigou County of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 29, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/He Shengshan)
Xiao Liwu, meaning "Little Gift" in Chinese, was born in San Diego, U.S., in 2012, and went back to Sichuan in 2019.
