Freight train loaded with 1,300 tonnes of Sichuan tea leaves departs for Central Asia

People's Daily Online) 13:29, November 25, 2021

A freight train, loaded up with 1,300 tonnes of Sichuan tea leaves valued at $4.1 million, departed the Chengdu International Railway Port in southwest China's Sichuan Province, heading to Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Nov. 22, 2021.

This is the second specially-designated freight train to send exports of Sichuan tea to Central Asia this year. This train pulled along 360 tonnes of Maofeng Tea in 15 containers, which will be the first time China will have exported this tea variety to buyers in the region. The tea leaves are from a tea-growing agricultural base in Jiajiang county, Sichuan, a national-level high-quality development base for international trade in agricultural products.

(Photo/Courtesy of the Publicity Department of the Qingbaijiang district, Chengdu)

