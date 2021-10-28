We Are China

In pics: scenery of snow-covered mountain in Sichuan

Xinhua) 10:20, October 28, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 23, 2021 shows the scenery of a snow-covered mountain in Batang County, Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

