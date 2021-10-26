Home>>
Scenery of winding Moon Bay
(Ecns.cn) 11:21, October 26, 2021
Photo taken on Oct. 25, 2021 shows Moon Bay in Hongyuan County of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo: China News Service/Xiao Rong)
Moon Bay is a section of the Baihe river, an important water source in the upper reaches of the Yellow River.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.