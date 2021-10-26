We Are China

Scenery of winding Moon Bay

Ecns.cn) 11:21, October 26, 2021

Photo taken on Oct. 25, 2021 shows Moon Bay in Hongyuan County of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo: China News Service/Xiao Rong)

Moon Bay is a section of the Baihe river, an important water source in the upper reaches of the Yellow River.

