Scenery of Babagou scenic spot in Baiyu, Sichuan

Xinhua) 15:31, October 24, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 23, 2021 shows the scenery of Babagou scenic spot in Baiyu County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

