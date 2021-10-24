Home>>
Scenery of Babagou scenic spot in Baiyu, Sichuan
(Xinhua) 15:31, October 24, 2021
Aerial photo taken on Oct. 23, 2021 shows the scenery of Babagou scenic spot in Baiyu County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Sheng Chuyi)
Photos
Related Stories
- Legoland Sichuan Resort expected to open in 2023
- Autumn foliage adorns Mount Emei in SW China's Sichuan
- In pics: apple planting in Qingde Town, Sichuan
- Chocolate with Sichuan features attracts buyers
- 2021 World Sichuan Cuisine Conference held in Chengdu
- China has over six million hectares of bamboo forests
- Emmenopterys henryi trees in forest park in Chengdu
- 24 newborn cubs marks success in recent panda breeding efforts
- China's Sichuan, Guizhou, Chongqing launch tourism alliance
- Tibetan students on study tour in Chengdu, Sichuan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.