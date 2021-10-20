Chocolate with Sichuan features attracts buyers

Ecns.cn) 16:02, October 20, 2021

Photo taken on Oct. 19, 2021 shows the chocolate in the shapes of giant panda, Sichuan Opera masks and Mahjong in a cafe in Chengdu, Sichuan Province. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

Sichuan elements like giant panda, Sichuan Opera masks, and Mahjong have been integrated into chocolate in a cafe in Chengdu, attracting lots of buyers.

