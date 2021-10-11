Emmenopterys henryi trees in forest park in Chengdu

October 11, 2021

Photo taken on Oct. 8, 2021 shows branches of an emmenopterys henryi tree in the Longquanshan city forest park in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. A total of 35 emmenopterys henryi trees have been found in the city forest park. The plant is under China's second-class protection. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

