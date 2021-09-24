Chinese scenic spot Jiuzhaigou to reopen after quake

Xinhua) 10:21, September 24, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 23, 2019 shows a view of Nuorilang Waterfall in the Jiuzhaigou National Park in southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo by Wang Xi/Xinhua)

CHENGDU, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Jiuzhaigou, a famous scenic spot in southwest China's Sichuan Province, will fully reopen to visitors on Sept. 28. It is over three years after a powerful earthquake hit it, local authorities said Thursday.

The quality of the scenery at Jiuzhaigou has been restored to pre-earthquake levels, and infrastructure at the site has improved, said Yan Sashuang, deputy head of the local culture and tourism department.

The scenic spot has undergone comprehensive disaster assessment since the restoration and has been closely monitoring and managing all locations with high risks for geological hazards, said the site administration.

More than 270,000 trees have been planted over the past three years, and 172 hectares of ecological habitat repaired and restored in Jiuzhaigou. The damaged mountains and vegetation have also rapidly recovered. The ecosystem was effectively restored, the administration said.

On Aug. 8, 2017, a 7.0-magnitude quake forced the closure of the Jiuzhaigou National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site famous for its spectacular waterfalls, lush forests, and serene plateau lakes.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)