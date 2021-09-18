China allocates 30 mln yuan to Sichuan earthquake relief

A medical worker teaches knowledge about post-earthquake epidemic prevention to residents at a temporary shelter in Fuji Township of Luxian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 17, 2021. China has earmarked 30 million yuan (about 4.65 million U.S. dollars) from its central disaster-relief budget to the southwest province of Sichuan after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted the region's Luxian County in the city of Luzhou on Thursday. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- China has earmarked 30 million yuan (about 4.65 million U.S. dollars) from its central disaster-relief budget to the southwest province of Sichuan after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted the region's Luxian County in the city of Luzhou on Thursday.

The emergency funds, allocated on Friday by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) and the Ministry of Emergency Management, will be used to support emergency rescue and disaster relief efforts in the region, the MOF said on its website.

Three people were confirmed dead and 88 others were sent to hospital due to the earthquake. Among those hospitalized, three were seriously injured, according to the city's emergency management bureau.

The provincial department of finance had earlier allocated 50 million yuan to facilitate the relief work.

The MOF urged the local government to allocate the funds in time, give top priority to ensuring the safety of people's lives and property, and minimize casualties and property losses.

