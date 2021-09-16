Rescue underway after quake jolts China's Sichuan

Xinhua) 10:20, September 16, 2021

Photo taken with a mobile phone on Sept. 16, 2021 shows a rescuer transferring a senior woman to a safe location in Fuji Town of Luxian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Two people were dead and three others injured after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Luxian County at 4:33 a.m. Thursday (2033 GMT Wednesday). The quake also damaged houses. (Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)