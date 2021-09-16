SW China's Sichuan launches emergency response after 6.0-magnitude quake

Xinhua) 08:35, September 16, 2021

CHENGDU, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Sichuan Province has initiated a level-II emergency response after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Luxian County of Luzhou City at 4:33 a.m. on Thursday.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the epicenter was monitored at 29.2 degrees north latitude and 105.34 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km.

Approved by the provincial government, the earthquake relief headquarters of Sichuan has activated a level-II response, the second highest in China's four-tier earthquake emergency response system.

After the quake, the Luzhou City has launched a level-I emergency response and sent personnel for disaster investigation and rescue.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)