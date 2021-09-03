Embrace a sea of galsang flowers in Litang, SW China's Sichuan

People's Daily Online) 16:57, September 03, 2021

Near a racecourse that is not far away from the downtown of Litang county, southwest China's Sichuan Province, one can embrace a sea of galsang flowers.

The word "galsang" means "happiness" in Tibetan and the flowers represent Tibetans' aspiration for a better life. It has been reported that Litang's sea of galsang flowers, featuring the theme of Plateau Galsang Flowers, offers its best scenery between every July and October.

In recent years, the county has stepped up its efforts to boost ecological agriculture, extend the agricultural industry chain, and develop rural sightseeing and tourism. It also focuses on integrating leisure activities, such as auto-camping and horse racing, into the natural environment, so as to enable a more reasonable layout for local attractions and a more comfortable trip for visitors.

(Photo/Courtesy of the media convergence center of Litang county)

