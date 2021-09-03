Embrace a sea of galsang flowers in Litang, SW China's Sichuan
Near a racecourse that is not far away from the downtown of Litang county, southwest China's Sichuan Province, one can embrace a sea of galsang flowers.
The word "galsang" means "happiness" in Tibetan and the flowers represent Tibetans' aspiration for a better life. It has been reported that Litang's sea of galsang flowers, featuring the theme of Plateau Galsang Flowers, offers its best scenery between every July and October.
In recent years, the county has stepped up its efforts to boost ecological agriculture, extend the agricultural industry chain, and develop rural sightseeing and tourism. It also focuses on integrating leisure activities, such as auto-camping and horse racing, into the natural environment, so as to enable a more reasonable layout for local attractions and a more comfortable trip for visitors.
(Photo/Courtesy of the media convergence center of Litang county)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.