Traditional art Batik inherited in Sichuan
(Ecns.cn) 14:43, August 31, 2021
Batik art works are seen in Jianzhu Intangible Cultural Heritage Experience Base, Gulin County, Luzhou City, Sichuan Province, Aug. 30, 2021. (Photo/Zhang Lei)
Batik of the Miao people, together with tie-dyeing and printing and dyeing, is known as the three major printing artistries in China. Printing and dyeing works in many traditional crafts have been modernized and mass-produced, while batik printing can only be printed by manual methods, making it a folk handicraft with unique charm.
