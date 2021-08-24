All-girls choir at Dacao central primary school in Sichuan

Xinhua) 09:10, August 24, 2021

Girls and their teacher sing outdoors at Dacao Town of Puge County, Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 6, 2021. The all-girls choir at Dacao central primary school in Puge County gained wide attention after the videos of their performances are shared on short video platforms. The choir was invited to attend a music festival in Beijing, capital of China this summer. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

