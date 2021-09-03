Sichuan Ruoergai Flower Lake: a breeding paradise for plateau animals

Ecns.cn) 08:50, September 03, 2021

Migratory birds are flying over the lake in Ruoergai County, Aba Prefecture, Sichuan Province. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Lei)

Flower Lake Ecological Tourism Zone is an important water source conservation area of the Yellow River (Ruoergai section), and a part of the "experimental area" of Ruoergai Wetland National Nature Reserve. The area integrates functions including scientific research monitoring, ecological popular science tourism, and wetland ecological environment education.

The natural water level of Flower Lake has raised by 30 centimeters, and the area of the wetland lake has expanded from 215 hectares to 650 hectares. It has become a breeding paradise for migratory birds such as black-necked crane, whooper swan, and bar-headed goose. The number of migratory birds is also increasing year by year.

