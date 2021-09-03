Sichuan Ruoergai Flower Lake: a breeding paradise for plateau animals
Migratory birds are flying over the lake in Ruoergai County, Aba Prefecture, Sichuan Province. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Lei)
Flower Lake Ecological Tourism Zone is an important water source conservation area of the Yellow River (Ruoergai section), and a part of the "experimental area" of Ruoergai Wetland National Nature Reserve. The area integrates functions including scientific research monitoring, ecological popular science tourism, and wetland ecological environment education.
The natural water level of Flower Lake has raised by 30 centimeters, and the area of the wetland lake has expanded from 215 hectares to 650 hectares. It has become a breeding paradise for migratory birds such as black-necked crane, whooper swan, and bar-headed goose. The number of migratory birds is also increasing year by year.
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.