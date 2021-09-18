Exhibition of traditional Chinese medicine relics opens in Chengdu

Xinhua) 08:38, September 18, 2021

People visit an exhibition featuring traditional Chinese medicine relics in Chengdu Museum in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 17, 2021. The exhibition, which kicked off here on Friday, showcases more than 300 traditional Chinese medicine-related relics. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)