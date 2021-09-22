Residents of earthquake-hit area in Sichuan Province begin returning home

Xinhua) 08:50, September 22, 2021

A woman chats with relatives via video call at a temporary resettlement site in Tuancang Village of Fuji Township of Luxian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 21, 2021. Residents from Sichuan Province who were affected by an earthquake that struck on Sept. 16 began returning home on Monday morning, as the local work priority has been shifted from emergency rescue to post-quake reconstruction. A 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Luxian County in the city of Luzhou at 4:33 a.m. on Sept. 16, leaving three people dead and 146 injured. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

