Home>>
Earthquake victims in Sichuan supplied with hot meals
(People's Daily App) 15:02, September 18, 2021
Two days after an magnitude 6.0 earthquake, victims at temporary shelters in Luxian County, Sichuan Province were provided with hot meals, which consist of two meat dishes and one vegetable dish.
The food supply is adequate, with soldiers serving the meals.
(Compiled and produced by Wu Yixuan)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Bumper harvest presents a magnificent scene of terraced rice paddies in SW China's Luzhou city
- In pics: life of Siberian tigers in NE China's breeding center
- Explore wonderland created by an alpine lake cluster in SW China's Yunnan
- In pics: Museums across China unveil creative and culturally-inspired mooncakes
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.