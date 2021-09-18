Earthquake victims in Sichuan supplied with hot meals

(People's Daily App) 15:02, September 18, 2021

Two days after an magnitude 6.0 earthquake, victims at temporary shelters in Luxian County, Sichuan Province were provided with hot meals, which consist of two meat dishes and one vegetable dish.

The food supply is adequate, with soldiers serving the meals.

(Compiled and produced by Wu Yixuan)

