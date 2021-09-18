First round rescue work completed after Sichuan earthquake

A soldier carries disaster-relief materials to a temporary shelter in Luxian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

CHENGDU, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- The first round of comprehensive rescue work was completed Friday after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Luxian County in Luzhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

It occurred at 4:33 a.m. on Thursday. As of noon Friday, the quake left three people dead and 146 others injured, said a press conference by the county's earthquake relief headquarters.

More than 7,400 rescuers, including armed police, firefighters and militia, have been mobilized. A total of 304 vehicles and 95 sets of rescue equipment have been sent to the quake-stricken area.

The rescue work covers all 20 townships of the county. As of Friday noon, a total of 76,548 residents were relocated, 121 temporary shelters were set up, and 2,500 tents were erected.

The county also allocated 20,700 folding beds, 20,600 quilts, and over 10,000 daily necessities to the evacuated people.

Rescue work will continue to ensure that all the trapped people are saved.

