Residents start returning home in quake-hit Sichuan
CHENGDU, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- Residents from southwest China's Sichuan Province who were affected by an earthquake that struck on Thursday began returning home on Monday morning, as the local work priority has been shifted from emergency rescue to post-quake reconstruction.
According to the Luxian County government, the assessment of some quake-affected homes has been completed and owners of those that meet safety requirements are allowed to go home.
The local government said it will actively assist those who are willing to return.
Zhong Youfang had lived temporarily in a school-turned shelter in Jiaming Town. She finished packing early on Monday, and returned to her home in Datong Village at about 10 a.m., with the assistance of local officials.
Those who were unable to go home have been relocated to two factories that are being used as shelters, with better living conditions such as hot showers. The tents that were erected as simple shelters after the earthquake were being dismantled.
A 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Luxian County in the city of Luzhou at 4:33 a.m. Thursday, leaving three people dead and 146 injured.
