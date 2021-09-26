Tibetan students on study tour in Chengdu, Sichuan

Xinhua) 09:29, September 26, 2021

A group of students from Riwoqe County of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region visit the Chengdu Museum in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 23, 2021. At the beginning of this new semester, 15 Tibetan students, accompanied by their teachers, started a class trip sponsored by a student aid fund that rewards and supports students from poor families with excellent academic performance in Riwoqe County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. At the first stop of the project this year, the students visited Chengdu Museum and made some handicrafts. They will visit Beijing and Tianjin later during this year's trip. Since it was started in 2014, the public welfare project has benefited more than 100 students and teachers from 15 primary and middle schools in Riwoqe. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)