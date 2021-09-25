Villagers harvest highland barley at Ombu Township in China's Tibet

September 25, 2021

A villager harvests highland barley at Ombu Township, Nyima County, Nagqu City of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 23, 2021. In the plateau county of Nyima, the yearly average temperature stays at minus four degrees Celsius and herding is the main walk of life for most of its residents. But there is one exception -- Ombu Township where two major lakes, Tangra Yumco and Tangqung Co, help create a rare climate for farming in the grasslands. It is also a reason behind such a vast field of highland barley, rarely seen in north Tibet. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

