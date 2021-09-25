Home>>
Villagers harvest highland barley at Ombu Township in China's Tibet
(Xinhua) 14:54, September 25, 2021
A villager harvests highland barley at Ombu Township, Nyima County, Nagqu City of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 23, 2021. In the plateau county of Nyima, the yearly average temperature stays at minus four degrees Celsius and herding is the main walk of life for most of its residents. But there is one exception -- Ombu Township where two major lakes, Tangra Yumco and Tangqung Co, help create a rare climate for farming in the grasslands. It is also a reason behind such a vast field of highland barley, rarely seen in north Tibet. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)
(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Scenery of Korchung Kangri glacier in China's Tibet
- Smart nursing center in Tibetan county tends to elderly
- Central SOEs to invest big in Tibet in 2021-2025 period
- Tibet takes advantage of its competitive industries to stride towards rural vitalization
- Flourishing nursing services tend elderly Tibetans in NW China
- Tibet, 40 hours to see - Chapter Three: The Last Piece of Unpolluted Land
- Tibet to launch tourist route featuring countryside experience
- Interview: Japanese expert hails qualitative leap in China's Tibetan studies
- Young entrepreneurs in SW China’s Tibet help improve local people’s lives through traditional carpets
- Farmers harvest highland barley in Lhasa, Tibet
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.