Young entrepreneurs in SW China’s Tibet help improve local people’s lives through traditional carpets

People's Daily Online) 15:51, September 08, 2021

Two female workers weave Tibetan carpets in Gyantse county, southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Li Haixia)

In recent years, young people have returned home to start traditional Tibetan carpet businesses in the Gyantse county of Shigatse city in southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region, having injected new vitality into the industry and bringing wealth to local people.

These young entrepreneurs have introduced bold innovations into this traditional handicraft, including the use of 3D printing technology, which has led to upgrades in the local carpet trade while boosting the development of Tibet’s cultural industries. While creating jobs for local residents, the businesses have also sold their Tibetan carpets worldwide.

Gyantse county has long been hailed as the “land of Tibetan carpets”. The Tibetan carpets produced here, alongside Persian and Turkish carpets, are among the world’s three most famous.

