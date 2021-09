We Are China

Farmers harvest highland barley in Lhasa, Tibet

Xinhua) 09:29, September 08, 2021

Farmers harvest highland barley at Kere Village of Dagze District, Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2021. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

